Exclusive: Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sheen Dass to play leads in Rajshri Production’s next Sangamarmar on Jio Studios

Web space has emerged as an interesting platform for storytelling. IWMBuzz.com has been reporting about the latest web series. We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively learnt that Rajshri Production is all set to launch a new webseries named Sangamarmar which will be for Jio Studios. The series is being directed by Vikram Ghai.

Now, coming to the cast, talented and young actors Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sheen Dass will play leads in the series. The team is shooting for the series in Agra. It is said that the series will stream in March.

Sourabh gained a household name with his portrayal of Krishna in Mahabharat (2013–2014), that met with nationwide acclaim and proved to be a game-changer for him. His portrayal of Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Lord Shiva in Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai also received critical appraisal. On the other hand, Sheen is known for her work in projects like Piyaa Albela, Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! and Tanaav.

We buzzed the actors, producer and spokesperson at Jio Studios but they remained unavailable for a comment.

Keep reading IWMBuzz for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force is trending globally; enters top 10 title lists in multiple countries on Prime Video

Also Read: Salman Khan to attend the Joy Awards in Riyadh tonight! The only Indian Actor to be invited to the International Award Ceremony for the second time