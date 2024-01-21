Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force is trending globally; enters top 10 title lists in multiple countries on Prime Video

Indian Police Force is currently streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories

Following its worldwide release, the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s copverse, Indian Police Force has been receiving rave reactions and appreciation from the audience globally. The action-packed series achieved a great milestone as it entered top 10 trending title lists on Prime Video in multiple countries and territories including India, UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE and Singapore. The show has been applauded by viewers not just in India but also globally for its larger-than-life action sequences, gripping narrative and power-packed performances making it a mass big screen entertainer.

Fans have been thoroughly captivated by the high-octane cop drama, praising Rohit Shetty’s signature style of action, heart-pounding moments, and edge-of-the-seat storytelling. The series has successfully brought the realistic portrayal of police officers to the forefront, with viewers already immersed in binge-watching sessions to experience the adrenaline-pumping excitement.

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi in lead roles along with Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The seven-episode series is exclusively streaming now on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.