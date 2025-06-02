Inside Scoop: Reason for Colors-Banijay stalemate on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15

Earlier in the day we wrote about the celebrity reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (Fear Factor) hitting a limbo this year. IWMBuzz was the first publication to break the news of the popular show hitting a roadblock owing to its makers Banijay pulling the plug on it at the very last minute.

Dates of contestants and host Rohit Shetty were locked and preps were in full swing for the final take off for shoot in the month of May 2025. However, differences caused sparks between the channel and the production house, possibly over budgetary concerns, with Banijay walking off the ramp, leaving the project in a quandary.

Media reports suggest that season 15th of Khatron may see the axe, however, our reliable sources maintain that the channel is still trying to seek a solution.

Nowl we spill the beans on the reason for the stalemate.

An industry senior says that Khatron is a show which rakes in moolah and ratings for the network. So, canning it seems surprising. Why would Colors do it?

We tell you:

Says a source: “Banijay, post season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi, showed a cost sheet with the network claiming that it incurred losses to the tune of Rs 20cr. Thus, this year they wanted approx 50cr to produce the season. However, every year the show is made at a budget of around 28 to30 cr. And the channel is in no mood to shell out the extra money. Currently, the format being expensive, it has been kept on hold. They might opt for a less costly format like Survivors.”

Armed with this info, we buzzed top bosses in Banijay and Colors but they chose to remain silent.

We will update the space soon on hearing from them.

Will you miss watching Khatron if it does not see the light of the day?