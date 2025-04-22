From Blockbusters To Silent Split: Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan & Rohit Shetty Haven’t Reunited Post Dilwale

Rohit Shetty, known for his impactful impression in action films, teamed with superstar Shah Rukh Khan earlier on two films – Chennai Express and Dilwale. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer’s film won hearts and turned out to be a commercial success, but Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer failed to impress the viewers. Since Dilwale’s failure, Shah Rukh and Rohit haven’t collaborated on another project, which further fuels the rumors of their fallout. However, in a recent interview with Komal Nahta, Rohit Shetty revealed the truth and opened up on the silent split rumors.

Addressing the rumors of Dilwale’s failure impacting his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, Rohit Shetty clarified that nothing happened like that. He said, “Nahi aisa kuch nahi (There’s nothing like that).”

Further, the director revealed that there is mutual respect between him and Shah Rukh. What exactly happened after Diwale was that they immediately launched their own production houses. After that, they decided that they would make their own films and that if there was a loss, it would be theirs. In reality, there was no loss in Dilwale.

Rohit quoted, “Ek respect hai humare beech me aur Dilwale ke baad ye hua ki immediately phir humne humare khud ki production house kholi. Humne decide kiya ki hum khud ki filmein banayenge. Agar loss bhi ho to humara ho, jabki loss nahi hua tha.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan produced Dilwale under their production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. It was released on 19 December 2015.