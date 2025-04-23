Rohit Shetty Confirms Sequels to ‘Simmba’ & ‘Sooryavanshi’; Reveals Other Plans Too

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has provided fresh insights into the evolution of his popular cop film series, which began over a decade ago. Starting with a standalone movie in 2011, the franchise has grown into one of Hindi cinema’s most recognizable shared worlds.

During a recent conversation, Shetty shared that the initial film was never intended to start a franchise. However, as the stories progressed and characters gained popularity, a broader narrative began to take shape. The idea of combining different lead characters from separate films emerged over time, setting the stage for a connected cinematic world.

Looking ahead, Shetty confirmed that projects are in motion to expand the storyline. Upcoming films featuring familiar characters are currently under development, with discussions already underway for the return of some fan favourites. The director also noted that the franchise would see the addition of new characters, broadening the scope of the series.

Shetty further explained that the upcoming ensemble project, released in 2024, was not a sudden decision. Plans for character integration and storylines involving new entrants were in place years ago. Each addition to the cast was designed with a future roadmap in mind, allowing space for individual story development.

He clarified that new characters won’t simply make brief appearances but will play integral roles in the ongoing narrative. This opens the possibility for these figures to lead their own films later.

With more entries confirmed and a long-term vision clearly outlined, Shetty’s universe is poised for continued expansion. Fans can expect recurring characters, fresh introductions, and multiple storylines that interweave over time.