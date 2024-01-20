Salman Khan to attend the Joy Awards in Riyadh tonight! The only Indian Actor to be invited to the International Award Ceremony for the second time

The Joy Awards are an annual event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The awards recognize and honor artistic achievements of the Arab world in various categories and genres. Both male and female celebrities are nominated for awards. Additionally, outstanding international celebrities are also recognized at the ceremony.

In 2022, a Superstar was invited by Turki Al Al Shikh to attend the Joy Awards ceremony in Riyadh, where he was honored with the ‘Personality of the Year’ award. This year, he has been invited again by dignitaries to be a special guest from India at the upcoming award function.

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular superstars in India, with a massive fan following worldwide. He has achieved a remarkable feat of delivering 17 consecutive 100-crore films, including his latest release, “Tiger 3.” The movie has earned a whopping 500 crores at the global box office.

Salman Khan’s stardom and popularity are not limited to India alone; he is globally recognized and holds a prominent name overseas. The actor commands a massive and loyal fan base, and we’ve all heard stories of the lengths his fans have gone to show their love and support for him. The superstar is all set to begin working on ‘The Bull,’ a film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Vishnu Vardhan.