Exclusive: Surbhi Chandna to feature in Saurabh Tewari’s web series for Amazon MX Player

Renowned creator and Producer Saurabh Tewari is presently working on his banner’s next intriguing web series. Parin Multimedia has contributed to the entertainment world with concepts on TV and web platforms like Love JAction, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka, Ghulam, Krishna Chali London, Zindagi Ki Mahek, Rangrasiya, Badtameez Dil, Chinese Bhasad, and the iconic Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

We recently wrote about Saurabh Tewari working on a web series titled Bewafa Tera Maasum Chehra, with popular actors Tejasswi Prakash and Anud Singh Dhaka, for Amazon MX Player. We also wrote exclusively about Ravi Kishan joining the series in a pivotal role. You can read the stories here.

Exclusive: Ravi Kishan joins Tejasswi Prakash in Saurabh Tewari’s web series for Amazon MX Player

We now hear of popular actress Surbhi Chandna returning to face the camera with this series. Surbhi has earlier been associated with Saurabh Tewari for the show Sherdil Shergill. She was last seen playing an important cameo role in Colors TV’s show Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann.

As per a reliable source, “The series earlier had an extensive schedule in Ujjain. Now, the team is shooting in the beautiful locales of Georgia. Surbhi will play a pivotal role.”

The series will be a romance-thriller concept with a gripping, crisp story plot for Amazon MX Player.

We buzzed Surbhi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and the Amazon MX Player representative, but did not get through till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.