Exclusive: Utkarsh Kohli to feature in Amazon miniTV's Gul Khan series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai

Amazon miniTV’s newest offering titled Bohat Heroine Banti Hai, is produced by Gul Khan’s new banner Genk Studio. The series has newcomer Prerna playing the lead.

And as reported by IWMBuzz.com, popular actor Rajeev Siddhartha will play the male lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com have also reported about Manish Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Shivani Sopori, Vaidehi Nair being cast for the project. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Rajeev Siddhartha to play the lead in Amazon miniTV’s next produced by Gul Khan

Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair to play the parallel lead in Gul Khan’s Amazon miniTV series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai

We now hear of young actor Utkarsh Kohli bagging a prime role in the series.

We buzzed Utkarsh but did not hear from him.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

mazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech.Some of the popular titles of Amazon miniTV include Hunter, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others.