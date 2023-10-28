Exclusive: Utkarsh Kohli to feature in Amazon miniTV's Gul Khan series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai

Digital | News

Dashing young actor Utkarsh Kohli will be a part of Amazon miniTV's upcoming series produced by Gul Khan. The series is titled Bohat Heroine Banti Hai. Read this newsbreak here.

Amazon miniTV’s newest offering titled Bohat Heroine Banti Hai, is produced by Gul Khan’s new banner Genk Studio. The series has newcomer Prerna playing the lead.

And as reported by IWMBuzz.com, popular actor Rajeev Siddhartha will play the male lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com have also reported about Manish Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Shivani Sopori, Vaidehi Nair being cast for the project. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Rajeev Siddhartha to play the lead in Amazon miniTV’s next produced by Gul Khan

Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair to play the parallel lead in Gul Khan’s Amazon miniTV series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai

We now hear of young actor Utkarsh Kohli bagging a prime role in the series.

We buzzed Utkarsh but did not hear from him.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

