Exclusive: Rajeev Siddhartha to play the lead in Amazon miniTV's next, by Gul Khan

Dashing and hot Rajeev Siddhartha who has had a career spanning great work in TV, films, web and theatre, is presently shooting for a new web series. Titled Bohat Heroine Banti Hai, this new web series is produced by known Producer Gul Khan. She makes this new web project under her new banner Genk Studios.

As we know, Gul Khan is known for her banner 4 Lions Films which has produced realistic tales on TV, some of which include Ishqbaaaz, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon etc.

On the web front, Gul Khan has produced the romantic masterpiece, Aashiqana, which aired on Disney+ Hotstar.

Coming to Rajeev Siddhartha, he has been part of projects Dil Dosti Etc, 24, Kaushiki, Bekaaboo, Upstarts, Marzi, Four More Shot Please, Aashram etc.

As per a reliable source, “Rajeev is playing the lead in this series. It will be a powerful role. His fans will see him playing a different character.”

We buzzed Rajeev but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Producer Gul Khan and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

