Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair to play the parallel lead in Gul Khan's Amazon miniTV series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Oct,2023 10:59:54
Actress Vaidehi Nair who is presently seen in the role of Rohini in Swastik Productions’ Colors’ show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, is presently shooting for her next on the OTT space. Vaidehi who has done TV shows like Brahmarakshas 2, Sirf Tum, Kahat Hanuman.. Jai Shri Ram, RadhaKrishn, Bajirao Ballal etc, has been roped in to play the parallel lead in Gul Khan’s OTT project for Amazon miniTV.

Yes, you heard it right!! This series titled Bohat Heroine Banti Hai, has popular face Rajeev Siddhartha playing the lead. It was an IWMBuzz.com exclusive newsbreak of the same. If you have missed it, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Rajeev Siddhartha to play the lead in Amazon miniTV’s next produced by Gul Khan

Gul Khan who is known for her TV shows as Producer is presently shooting this series. Her new banner Genk Studio will helm this OTT project.

We at IWMBuzz.com also reported about actors Nehal Chudasama and Shivani Sopori playing vital roles in the series.

As per a reliable source, “Vaidehi will have a very different role to portray. And she will be the parallel lead on the series.”

We buzzed Vaidehi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Gul Khan and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

