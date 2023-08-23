ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Vikas Rai roped in for Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Vikas Rai who is known for his work in projects like Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, 14 Phere and Eclipse, bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Aug,2023 16:21:37
Exclusive: Vikas Rai roped in for Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal 845028

Vikas Rai, known for his work in projects like Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, 14 Phere and Eclipse, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that he will be a part of a web series named Bhuchaal.

Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment produce the series. The team is currently shooting for the show. We earlier exclusively reported that Jaswant Singh Dalal and Tarun Gahlot will be in the above-mentioned project.

We also reported about another web series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series.

We buzzed Vikas but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Applause Entertainment is a leading Content & IP Creation Studio with a focus on premium drama series, movies, documentaries and animation content. A venture of the Aditya Birla Group, led by media veteran Sameer Nair, the studio has produced and released popular series across genres and languages which includes shows like Criminal Justice, Scam 1992, Hostages, Mind The Malhotras, Hasmukh, Hello Mini, etc. that have gone on to set new benchmarks. Applause has partnered with leading platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV and MX Player for its creative output.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

