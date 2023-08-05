ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Hareesh Chhabra bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Hareesh Chhabra who is known for his work in projects like Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Jubilee, has been roped in for Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Aug,2023 15:58:53
Hareesh Chhabra, known for his work in projects like Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Jubilee, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that he will be a part of a web series named Bhuchaal.

Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment produce the series. The team is currently shooting for the show. We earlier exclusively reported that Jaswant Singh Dalal and Tarun Gahlot will be in the above-mentioned project.

We also reported about another web series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series.

We buzzed Hareesh but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

