Exclusive: Vikas Rai Joins Shagun Pandey & Mohak Matkar In Zee TV Show ‘Saru’

Actor Vikas Rai, who has appeared in projects like The Saffron Chapter, 14 Phere, Eclipse, Bhagya Lakshmi, and more, now joins the cast of Zee TV’s upcoming show Saru. In the show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Vikas will play the character of the negative lead’s friend.

TV star Shagun Pandey, who has appeared in serials like Meet and Mera Balam Thanedaar, is the lead of the show. He is paired opposite newcomer Mohak Matkar who is the female lead. In addition, actress Anushka Merchande will play the negative lead, and Vikas Rai will play the role of her friend. His character’s name will be Charan.

Our readers would be aware that we at IWMBuzz exclusively revealed the news of Shagun Pandey, Mohak Matkar, and Anushka Merchande joining the show. In case you missed it, you can check out the link below.

Recently, the show’s promo was released. In it, Mohak Matkar (Saru) is introduced as an innocent village girl who comes to university and bumps into Anushka Merchande and asks her about first-year college students’ classroom. Anushka brings her to a competition ground where everyone demands she raps like Anushka, but Mohak’s character showcases her talent in her own language, challenging Anushka to talk like her; then only she will rap like Anushka.