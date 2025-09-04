Exclusive: Vipul Gupta and Shamin Mannan to play leads in Ananta Productions’ love story for Kuku TV

Vipul Gupta, who is known for his portrayals in Special OPS, Tanhaji, etc, will be seen leading a love story concept along with Shamin Mannan. Shamin has featured in shows Sanskaar – Dharohar Apno Ki, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki etc. The love story concept will be for the much-talked-about vertical format, and will be a love story. Anish N Surana’s Ananta Productions, which has been one of the pioneers in the making of short-format vertical content, produces this new series. This time, the genre in play will be a love story. The series will stream on Kuku TV.

As we know, Ananta Productions has been at the forefront of a creative revolution, skillfully crafting an eclectic range of microdramas designed specifically for various OTT platforms. Their innovative approach to this burgeoning genre not only showcases the artistic vision but also establishes them as a true pioneer in the realm of microdrama. This captivating format has surged in popularity across China and is making new waves in the Indian entertainment market too.

Shamin Mannan confirmed the news and told us, “It is an interesting love story. I had fun shooting for it. It was a different experience altogether.”

We reached out to Vipul but did not get through to him.

