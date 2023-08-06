ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Hansal Mehta On Collaborating Again With Sameer Nair

Applause Entertainment’s Scam 2003: The Telgi Story takes the ‘Scam’ franchise further after the hugely successful Scam 1992 .The story of India’s biggest scam by Abdul Karim Telgi starts streaming on SonyLIV from 2 September.

Author: Subhash K Jha
06 Aug,2023 16:36:49
Hansal Mehta On Collaborating Again With Sameer Nair 840962

Applause Entertainment’s Scam 2003: The Telgi Story takes the ‘Scam’ franchise further after the hugely successful Scam 1992 .The story of India’s biggest scam by Abdul Karim Telgi starts streaming on SonyLIV from 2 September.

Hansal Mehta who helms the series spoke exclusively to Zoom. “I am jst so happy it is streaming. I can’t wait for the world to discover Gagan Dev Riar who plays Abdul Karim Telgi.”

Speaking on his collaboration with Applause Entertainment Hansal says, “ I think it is just super-fun. This is in my sixth year of collaborating with Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment. Also to have the faith of SonyLiv in this kind of story and storytelling is very motivating.”

Telgi is played by that excellent actor Gangadev Riar who was outstanding in Abhishek Choubey’s Sonechiraya and Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.

Born in Khanapur in Karnataka, Telgi became the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country. It is estimated

that the scam value was allegedly around Rs. 20,000 crores.

Applause Entertainment roped in the talented Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his contribution to the Marathi film industry, to write and develop the story along with author Sanjay Singh.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment comments , “Scam 1992 has helped established a solid ground for the ‘Scam’ franchise where we aim to tell stories about the various scams that our country has witnessed, the people behind it, their motivations and machinations. The success of Scam 1992 endorsed our belief about the audiences’ interest in such stories.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kriti Sanon Will Produce Her Meena Kumari Biopic, Hansal Mehta On Why He Said No 834564
Kriti Sanon Will Produce Her Meena Kumari Biopic, Hansal Mehta On Why He Said No
I stopped going to parties and awards functions just for the heck of it - Karishma Tanna 812141
I stopped going to parties and awards functions just for the heck of it – Karishma Tanna
IWMBuzz talks about Citylights As It Turns 9 811278
IWMBuzz talks about Citylights As It Turns 9
Hansal Mehta To Explore Media-Based Themes 807183
Hansal Mehta To Explore Media-Based Themes
Karishma Tanna Plays Jigna Vora In Hansal Mehta’s New Series 806071
Karishma Tanna Plays Jigna Vora In Hansal Mehta’s New Series
Revisiting Hansal Mehta’s Brutally Powerful Omerta On It Turn 5 Today 803906
Revisiting Hansal Mehta’s Brutally Powerful Omerta On It Turn 5 Today
Latest Stories
Wink Girl Priya Varrier Looks Magical In White Timeless Ivory Saree; See ASAP 840988
Wink Girl Priya Varrier Looks Magical In White Timeless Ivory Saree; See ASAP
Anushka Sen Makes Birthday Dinner Special With Family; Check Pictures 840964
Anushka Sen Makes Birthday Dinner Special With Family; Check Pictures
As Mughal-e-Azam Turned 63 On August 5, Here Is Looking At Lataji’s Iconic Song Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya 840960
As Mughal-e-Azam Turned 63 On August 5, Here Is Looking At Lataji’s Iconic Song Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya
Carryminati Aka Ajay Nagar Flaunts Haute Gold Avatar, Netizens React 840916
Carryminati Aka Ajay Nagar Flaunts Haute Gold Avatar, Netizens React
#HappyFriendshipDay: I am fortunate to have found a good friend in my husband and teenage daughter: Dalljiet Kaur Patel 840850
#HappyFriendshipDay: I am fortunate to have found a good friend in my husband and teenage daughter: Dalljiet Kaur Patel
#HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame 840819
#HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame
Read Latest News