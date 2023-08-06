Hansal Mehta On Collaborating Again With Sameer Nair

Applause Entertainment’s Scam 2003: The Telgi Story takes the ‘Scam’ franchise further after the hugely successful Scam 1992 .The story of India’s biggest scam by Abdul Karim Telgi starts streaming on SonyLIV from 2 September.

Hansal Mehta who helms the series spoke exclusively to Zoom. “I am jst so happy it is streaming. I can’t wait for the world to discover Gagan Dev Riar who plays Abdul Karim Telgi.”

Speaking on his collaboration with Applause Entertainment Hansal says, “ I think it is just super-fun. This is in my sixth year of collaborating with Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment. Also to have the faith of SonyLiv in this kind of story and storytelling is very motivating.”

Telgi is played by that excellent actor Gangadev Riar who was outstanding in Abhishek Choubey’s Sonechiraya and Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.

Born in Khanapur in Karnataka, Telgi became the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country. It is estimated

that the scam value was allegedly around Rs. 20,000 crores.

Applause Entertainment roped in the talented Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his contribution to the Marathi film industry, to write and develop the story along with author Sanjay Singh.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment comments , “Scam 1992 has helped established a solid ground for the ‘Scam’ franchise where we aim to tell stories about the various scams that our country has witnessed, the people behind it, their motivations and machinations. The success of Scam 1992 endorsed our belief about the audiences’ interest in such stories.”