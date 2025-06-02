Vijay Varma Joins Hands with Hansal Mehta for Next Big Series

As much as there was talk about Hansal Mehta‘s next web series, now a big confirmation has come! The pair of Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma is ready to rock once again and this time Vijay Varma himself has confirmed this with his Instagram post.

Vijay Varma has shared a beautiful photo, in which he is holding a bouquet and a card in his hand. This card reads,

“Dear Vijay, Welcome on board! Here’s to a shoot filled with hard work, the pursuit of excellence and some great memories. Lots of love, Hansal and Vikram”

This one message made everything clear Vijay has now become a part of this much-awaited series of Hansal Mehta, whose shooting is going to start soon.

In this series, Anil Kapoor and Vijay Verma will be seen face to face. It is believed to be a business drama that will see an intense confrontation between the two actors, a bit like The Night Manager vibes!

Although Netflix is ​​yet to officially announce the project and it has not been included in the recent other announcements, this personal post has come as a big relief to the fans.

Hansal Mehta has already delivered great stories like ‘Scam 1992’, ‘Scoop’, ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Shahid’. So, the audience has a lot of expectations from his next series.

Vijay Varma recently wrapped up the shooting of his Prime Video show Matka King and has now shifted focus directly to this new project.

Now, we just have to wait for the official announcement of the title and first look at the series!

