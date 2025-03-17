After alleged break-up with Vijay Varma, here’s what Tamannaah Bhatia is up to next

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to feature alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming film directed by Jagan Shakti. The project, tentatively titled Ranger, is produced by Luv Films and will enter production by the end of March.

The film is expected to explore a jungle-adventure theme, marking a fresh space for Hindi cinema. Devgn, known for his interest in large-scale productions, is reportedly excited about the film’s concept. Sanjay Dutt has been cast in a key negative role, adding depth to the story.

Tamannaah will begin shooting in early April, joining the ensemble cast, whose names are still under wraps. Production will take place across multiple schedules, with a theatrical release planned for 2026. Reports suggest that the film aims to deliver a visually distinct experience, incorporating advanced technology to enhance its action sequences.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has been making headlines for her rumored separation from Vijay Varma. The two have avoided public appearances together in recent weeks, though neither has confirmed any reports.

With a strong cast and an ambitious vision, Ranger is shaping up to be a major project for all involved. More details are expected as filming progresses.