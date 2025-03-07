Tamannaah Bhatia reflects on ‘love being one-sided’ amid break-up rumors with Vijay Varma

Recent reports about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s alleged breakup stirred curiosity among fans. As discussions intensified, Tamannaah shared her perspective on love and relationships in a conversation with Luke Coutinho on YouTube.

She pointed out that people often misunderstand the difference between love and relationships. She noted that love is frequently mistaken for a conditional arrangement, but in reality, it is an independent emotion that exists without expectations. According to her, the presence of conditions alters the essence of love, making it transactional rather than pure.

Tamannaah elaborated that love is inherently individual, as each person experiences it in their own way. Two individuals can love each other, but love itself remains personal. She emphasized that expectations shift love into a structured agreement rather than an organic feeling.

Drawing a parallel between different bonds, the actress explained that love manifests across various relationships, whether with family, friends, or pets. While these connections differ in nature, the fundamental emotion remains the same.

She also addressed the importance of adaptability in relationships. She believes one should accept both the present and future versions of a partner, as people inevitably change over time. For her, genuine love involves allowing the other person the freedom to grow rather than projecting personal expectations onto them.

Tamannaah concluded by describing love as an evolving emotion rather than a fixed concept. She sees it as an ongoing choice rather than a singular feeling, influencing both personal and professional relationships. Her insights highlighted the idea that love, at its core, is about acceptance rather than control.