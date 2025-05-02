Anil Kapoor’s Mother Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

This evening begins with the sad news of superstar actor Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor’s death. As per the reports, she was 90 years old at the time of her death, and he took her last breath around 5.45 PM on Friday, 2 May 2025. Also, she has been undergoing treatment for age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai for some time now.

Her grandchildren include top Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and others. Nirmal has three sons and a daughter, Reena Kapoor—Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor. The eldest son is a producer who has given Bollywood’s biggest hits, while the other two are actors who have carved their niche with their acting skills.

With Nirmal Kapoor’s demise, the whole Kapoor family is in grief, and an official statement from the family is yet to be made. As soon as the news broke, paparazzi gathered outside the Kapoor residence. Boney Kapoor, along with daughter Anshul Kapoor, was snapped, while Janhvi Kapoor was snapped with her rumored boyfriend, Veer Pahariya.

Nirmal Kapoor married well-known producer Surinder Kapoor and welcomed four children: Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor. In September 2024, Nirmal celebrated her 90th birthday.