Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi did not speak to him for six months after he proposed, here’s why

Renowned producer Boney Kapoor recently shared insights into pivotal moments of his personal life, including his proposal to late actress Sridevi, and his transformative experience with a hair transplant.

In a candid conversation, Kapoor revealed that his proposal to Sridevi initially left her in shock and silence. She questioned how he could speak to her in such a way, considering he was married and had two children at the time. Kapoor admitted he was undeterred by the challenges and spoke from his heart, ultimately winning her over. The relationship between Kapoor and Sridevi blossomed into a celebrated marriage until her untimely demise in 2018.

Switching gears, Kapoor also opened up about his decision to undergo a hair transplant. He credited the procedure for boosting his confidence, attributing the success to the artistic skill of the doctors involved. He acknowledged the discreet nature of such procedures, often sought after by celebrities concerned about maintaining their public image. Kapoor expressed gratitude for the positive change it brought to his appearance and morale.

Reflecting on his family dynamics, Kapoor emphasized the importance of maintaining a friendly relationship with his children and their social circles. He also praised the role of technology in enhancing children’s education, highlighting its transformative impact on modern learning.

Kapoor shared a lighter anecdote involving his brother, Anil Kapoor, who showcased his dedication to acting by shaving his chest hair and wearing makeup for three days to prepare for a role. The memory underscored the Kapoor family’s enduring passion for the film industry.

Through his reflections, Boney Kapoor offered a glimpse into the personal and professional facets of his life, balancing candid confessions with heartfelt reminiscences.