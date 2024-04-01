Movies | News

Boney Kapoor spills beans on daughter Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Producer Boney Kapoor is all set and gearing up for his much-awaited and much-delayed film, Maidaan which arrives on Eid 2024. But recently, at an event, where his daughters and the rest of the family members were all present – witnessed the rare absence of Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya.

On that note, Kapoor went on to talk with ZoomTV and opened up about his bond with Pahariya over the years, Janhvi’s proximity to him and their togetherness among other things. About the absence, he mentioned that was only because he did not want to be clicked. Talking about his closeness with him, he mentioned that he loves him and even a couple of years ago when Janhvi wasn’t seeing him, he was still friendly with him.

When asked about his positive relationships with his daughter’s exes, he mentioned that he felt convinced that Pahariya would never be an ex to Janhvi and would always be around. Kapoor also mentioned how he (Pahariya) is supportive of the entire family including Arjun, him and others apart from Janhvi.

He concluded by saying that they are blessed to have someone like him in their setup.

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have confirmed or denied their relationship all this time.

Apart from the aforementioned Maidaan, Boney Kapoor had a Tamil film, Thunivu that was released last year and has several unnamed projects lined up ahead.