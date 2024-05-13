Sanjay Kapoor on brother Boney Kapoor not casting him in ‘No Entry’ & not working with him for 20 years

Bollywood is usually marked for propelling nepotism and mainly promoting family members over others. However, in a situation of absolute contrast, it is interesting to note that producer Boney Kapoor did not cast brother Sanjay Kapoor in any of his projects in the past two decades and mainly the instance when he did not cast him in No Entry.

In a recent interview, he admitted as to how Boney never extended roles to him during his difficult phase and even opted for Fardeen Khan over him for No Entry. In the same conversation, Sanjay also mentioned that he understood the situation and how it is the reality of industry and that having already had Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor on-board, the film would have succeeded without him as well. He later mentioned how he hasn’t working in any of hai production in the last two decades and that isn’t out of lack of affection but due to the realities of business.

Recently, Boney Kapoor went on to confirm that No Entry 2 is happening soon with the likes of Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as the new male trio. He also revealed that Anil Kapoor expressed disappointment over not being a part of the project.

While Sanjay Kapoor continues to be more active in several films and web shows, having last appeared in one of the episodes of Made In Heaven Season 2.