Movies | News

He doubted the likelihood of her life becoming public and vowed to prevent it for as long as he lived, so a biopic on Sridevi might never happen.

The past few days had producer Boney Kapoor being vocal and doing the rounds to promote his upcoming production, Maidaan.

And in lieu of that, Kapoor has talked about an array of things which includes his personal life and his family members. Right from daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s relationship with Shikhar Pahariya to plans for No Entry 2 along with confirming the new cast, and several other things, Kapoor has let his heart out.

On the same note, in one of the recent interactions, the producer opened up on a burning question that if ever there will be a biopic on his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi.

Kapoor went on to say that she had been a highly private individual and emphasized the importance of keeping her life private. He doubted the likelihood of her life becoming public and vowed to prevent it for as long as he lived.

Even though Sridevi needs no introduction but the late legend has a supremely illustrious career spanning several decades. Leaving behind a prolific legacy, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018. Her unfortunate death saddened and shocked one and all. Her last film appearance was in the film, Mom.

We might have to wait to ever get a biopic on Sridevi but we surely have several films from Kapoor’s production house lined up ahead, including Maidaan – which is up for release in Eid 2024- 10th April.

The film is all set to have a huge clash with the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.