Janhvi Kapoor visited ‘mumma Sridevi’s most favorite place in Chennai’ for the first time

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Mr. & Mrs Mahi where she has been making appearances everywhere ranging from reality shows to interviews and even cricket matches, where she was also present at the IPL Final yesterday.

However, amidst all these work commitments, Kapoor went on to have a special and personal moment for herself. The actress made a quick visit to Chennai and, then went on to visit her mother’s ‘favorite place’ for the first time.

Kapoor made a visit to Muppathamman Temple, which according to the actress was her the late and great supersetar Sridevi’s most favorite place to visit in Chennai. And as one can read, this was truly emotional for her, as she visited the temple for the first time ever.

Writing about it, Kapoor captioned, “Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time mummas most favourite place to visit in Chennai.”

Kapoor has been vocal about her mother and actress Sridevi in several of her interviews where she shared some lovely anecdotes as well.

When it comes to her workfront, Kapoor has the film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi up for release this week, where she co-stars Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, she is also set to have her South debut alongside Jr. NTR in the film, Devara – Part 1 and the film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari as well.