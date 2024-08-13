Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday wish for Sridevi cannot be missed

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who continues to work at the movies from strength to strength, and gradually is making her mark as well, is as much a family person as anyone can be. Daughter of the late great, Sridevi, Kapoor continues to remember her beloved mother in every manner possible ranging from talking about her in interviews, following her footsteps in ways she would have loved her to, and of course following the tradition she instilled in her.

Today would have been Sridevi’s 61st birthday and while everyone would have their long notes to share for her, Janhvi Kapoor decided to keep it simple and shared three lovely images that scream her love for her mother while also remembering her in the best way possible. One was seemingly a temple staircase which would have been really special to her, the other is a throwback image of her younger days with her mother, and the last one was her dressed traditionally in a yellow sari while being sunkissed. Her caption was simple, ‘Happy birthday mumma I love you’-

For the uninitiated, Sridevi passed away in Dubai during a wedding function back on 24th February 2018, when Kapoor had not yet made his film debut until it happened later that year with Dhadak. Since then, Kapoor has managed to wow critics with her performances in multiple films and had a theatrical release recently in the form of Ulajh.