Boney Kapoor embarks a spiritual journey agead of Sridevi’s death anniversary

Veteran film producer Boney Kapoor has been deeply immersed in spiritual travels over the past two weeks, visiting revered religious sites across India. As the seventh death anniversary of his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi, approaches, Kapoor appears to be seeking solace through devotion and prayer.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared moments from his recent pilgrimages. He visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, offering prayers at the sacred site. His journey continued to Sambhal, where he attended the foundation-laying ceremony of a temple at Kaalki Dham. Most recently, he participated in the Mahakumbh, offering prayers to the holy Ganga. His posts reflected his unwavering faith and deep spiritual connection.

Kapoor, known for his extensive contributions to Indian cinema, has also been making waves in the film industry. He recently acquired the South Indian remake rights for the Marathi hit Baipan Bhari Deva, reportedly for Rs. 2 crores, signaling his continued interest in producing meaningful content.

Meanwhile, February 24 marks the seventh anniversary of Sridevi’s passing. The iconic actress, who captivated audiences for decades, passed away in Dubai in 2018. While Kapoor has often spoken about her profound influence on his life, this year, he seems to be commemorating her memory through prayer and reflection.

Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, have followed in their mother’s footsteps, carving their own paths in the film industry. As Kapoor embraces spirituality, his recent journey resonates with both personal remembrance and religious devotion.