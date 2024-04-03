Movies | News

Oscar-wining composer and legend, AR Rahman recently went on to admit that he had second thoughts as to why did he agree to do do Maidaan after he saw the film.

The sports biographical drama, Maidaan is up for release in just over a week and gradually, the hype is getting bigger and bigger. So far, two trailers and one song, Mirza have been released and they have indeed made quite an impact so far.

Apart from having Badhaai Ho director helming the film and Ajay Devgn being at the forefront, one of the biggest draws of the film is the fact that music maestro, AR Rahman has composed the music.

However, coming across as a surprise, Rahman went on to make some candid revelations in a recent interview with Connect FM Canada.

Rahman mentioned that when he first saw Maidaan, it lacked CGI. He questioned why he was doing the film, considering he had already worked on a sports film and wondered what new elements he could bring to it. However, upon seeing it again, he realized there were many aspects to explore, such as highlighting humanity, romance, and the portrayal of a strong female character.

He further said that one comes to understand that it’s the mind that determines whether something can be accomplished or not. He emphasized the significance of one’s perspective, likening it to the approach one takes towards life. He also noted that the song had been completed under the meticulous direction of Amit Sharma, who had devoted four years of his life to the film, paying close attention to every detail, frame, and sound.

Maidaan is all set to hit the big screen in a huge clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid 2024, which is on the 10th April.