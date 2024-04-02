Movies | News

It seems No Entry 2 will finally happen after all these delays.

It has now been almost two decades since the iconic comedy film, No Entry was released. The ensemble-led film went on to become a cult for many and continues to be remembered. However, if there is one thing that has been a constant conversation for the past decade – when will No Entry 2 happen?

For years now, there have been several claims, delays, assumptions, and even verbal quotes about the film being planned but somehow it never materialized.

We are back with another report about the film now and this one is a big one. Producer Boney Kapoor has gone on to confirm that the cast of No Entry 2 has been finalized, and it is as alluring as you can expect it to be.

Kapoor confirmed with Bollywood Hungama that Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor are locked in to play the lead trio in the film, while Anees Bazmee will helm the director’s chair.

Kapoor was quoted by the portal saying, “All the names said are true. They are the ones playing the part [in the film]. Let’s hope things work out well and it is as interesting and fun as No Entry 1. The script is fabulous. All I can say is this script is funnier than the first one.”

He also added, “The actresses will be new. Since the entire star cast has changed, this film would have 10 actresses. Actresses aren’t finalized yet.”

As one would remember, No Entry was a comedy of errors that starred Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Salman Khan as the male leads and followed hilarious situations when their lives intersected.

We might have to wait for No Entry 2 to happen but Boney Kapoor has his film, Maidaan up for release on 10th April 2024 in the meantime.