Shekhar Kapur, Hansal Mehta blast OTT platforms for editing their content

Filmmakers Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, and Hansal Mehta have raised concerns over streaming platforms altering films without consulting their creators. The conversation began on social media after Kapur praised the Netflix series Adolescence for its unconventional storytelling.

Mishra responded by stating that such creative freedom is rare for Indian filmmakers, suggesting that independent projects might be the only way to explore experimental narratives. Kapur then pointed out that his film Bandit Queen had been significantly altered on Amazon Prime, making it nearly unrecognizable. He questioned whether international directors would face similar treatment and criticized the lack of consultation before changes were made.

Hansal Mehta added that this issue reflects a broader problem in the industry, where Indian filmmakers are often sidelined while Western directors are given more respect. He argued that there is no strong representation for filmmakers’ rights, and the associations meant to protect them are preoccupied with other agendas. He also highlighted how Indian filmmakers are expected to conform to external standards without pushing back.

Kapur agreed, emphasizing that filmmakers themselves are responsible for ensuring creative control over their work. He recalled the legal battles Bandit Queen faced with the Censor Board, the High Court, and ultimately the Supreme Court before its release. He urged directors to reclaim authority over their films rather than accept imposed changes without resistance.

The discussion sheds light on the challenges Indian filmmakers face in maintaining the integrity of their work on digital platforms. It also raises questions about whether streaming services should be held accountable for making alterations without directorial consent.