Ahead of the grand trailer launch, the makers of ‘The Buckingham Murders’ drop an intriguing poster of Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Ever since The Buckingham Murders was announced, everyone has been excited to see the collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Hansal Mehta, and they eagerly awaited what this trio would bring to the screen. The film started making waves well before its release, with its global premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and its showcase at the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival, where it received tremendous positive reviews and feedback. Following this, the makers released the captivating teaser and the first song, “Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya,” which heightened the intrigue for this mystery thriller. Now, the makers have released a gripping poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a never-before-seen avatar ahead of the grand trailer launch tomorrow.

The makers of The Buckingham Murders have unveiled an immensely captivating poster. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan with a sheer intense expression, the poster looks truly gripping. As the grand trailer launch is scheduled for tomorrow, this poster is indeed a treat. It has only heightened our anticipation and excitement for the trailer’s release.

As The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut as a producer, it appears she is bringing an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding and Crew and they are sure to rule the genre of mystery thriller with the film.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.