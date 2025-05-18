Kareena Kapoor Khan Brings Mizo Heritage to the Global Spotlight

Kareena Kapoor Khan is no stranger to commanding attention. Still, her latest look for Bulgari Parfum is more than just a fashion statement—it celebrates heritage, craftsmanship, and fearless style. Wearing a custom black off-shoulder gown by designer Hannah Khiangte, she seamlessly blends high fashion with rooted cultural storytelling.

The gown is striking: body-hugging at the waist and flowing down into a soft cascade; its design is enhanced by a sharp white border along the hem — a minimalist detail that adds dimension and highlights the craftsmanship. The off-shoulder silhouette offers a timeless elegance, while the structure nods to bold modern tailoring. Kareena Kapoor Khan paired this ensemble with sleek white heels from Christian Louboutin, which contrasted beautifully against the deep black of the dress, completing a polished monochrome palette.

Designed by Hannah Khiangte — a visionary designer from Aizawl, Mizoram — the gown draws inspiration from the traditional plan, a cherished handwoven textile representing Mizo culture, identity, and celebration. Khiangte’s label, launched in 2013, is dedicated to preserving and modernizing the puan, collaborating closely with Mizo women artisans. The brand honors heritage while redefining its global relevance by bringing these intricate weaves into contemporary fashion.

The dress Kareena Kapoor Khan wore was meticulously handcrafted and deeply meaningful. With androgynous tailoring and subtle punk-era influences, the gown reflected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s evolving personal style — powerful, refined, and unapologetically bold.

Her beautiful look elevated the drama. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for sultry black smoky eyes with a soft hint of pink, peachy blush to highlight her cheekbones, and understated peach-toned lips. Her hair, side-parted and left open in cascading waves, softened the look while keeping it fresh and glam.

Styled with iconic Bvlgari jewelry, the entire ensemble was a graceful tribute to tradition and modernity coexisting—a bold visual narrative told through fabric, form, and finesse. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look reminds us that fashion can be more than fabric—it can be culture, conversation, and celebration all stitched into one unforgettable moment.