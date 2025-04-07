Kareena Kapoor Khan in an Elegant Cinderella-Inspired Look

The actress was recently seen wearing a white and silver printed three-piece co-ord set, which perfectly exudes regal charm and chic sophistication.

The outfit consists of a deep-neck blouse, a lehenga, and a transparent shrug, making it ideal for an evening event or a festive occasion.

The off-white, creamy set features delicate silver patch detailing that adds luxury to the ensemble. The blouse’s deep neckline brings a modern twist to traditional Indian wear, giving the outfit a Cinderella-like vibe—graceful yet contemporary. The lehenga completes the look with its flowing, elegant design, creating a seamless silhouette that flows effortlessly with every step.

To enhance the beauty of the outfit, Kareena accessorized with a dazzling diamond set, including stud earrings and a floral necklace, perfectly complementing the light tones of her attire. A statement ring added the finishing touch, elevating the overall style with subtle opulence.

Kareena’s makeup was on point, featuring a peachy-brown tone that warmed her look. Her eyes were accentuated with brown smoky makeup, deep kajal, and a liner that captivated her gaze. The golden highlighter brought a radiant glow to her face, while a slight gloss on her lips added a fresh, dewy touch. She kept her hair straight and neatly parted in the middle, enhancing her poised and regal appearance.

This look is proof that Kareena Kapoor Khan can effortlessly pull off any style. Whether classic or contemporary, she continues to set the fashion bar high with her choice of outfits, proving she’s not just a Bollywood superstar but a true style icon.