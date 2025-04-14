Kareena Kapoor Khan Announces Her Most-awaited Film ‘Daayra’ With Prithviraj Sukumaran

Good news for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran fans: Their Most-awaited collaboration is happening now. The fresh pair will headline the iconic Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Daayra. The film is a crime drama that will spotlight the shocking incidents happening in society nowadays.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is pairing alongside South star Prithviraj Sukumaran as well as the director Meghna Gulzar for the first time and sharing her excitement in her social media post, she wrote, “I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director’s we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire

To my dream team, #Daayra, let’s do this.

@meghnagulzar @therealprithvi @jungleepictures @vineetjain12 @amritapndy @yash_k_keswani #SimaAgarwal @akshay_valsangkar @shraddhaaa27 @mamtakamtikar @arora.ishhh.”

The post also had pictures of Kareena with Prithviraj and Megha, which is from their meeting to discuss the new film. Kareena and Prithviraj were spotted together in town a week ago, and now their new film announcement has been made.

Meghna Gulzar is teaming up with production House Junglee Pictures for the third time with Daayra after giving hits like Raazi and Talvar earlier. The film is co-written by screenwriters Yash, Sima, and Meghna Gulzar. The film will likely be released this year only in 2025.

Kareena Kapoor Khan last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s iconic Singham Again in November 2024. On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran last appeared in the recently released L2: Empuraan