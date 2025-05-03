Kareena Kapoor Khan Redefines Vintage Charm In Simple Blue Floral Saree – See Pics

Hold your hearts, folks, because Kareena Kapoor Khan is here. The evergreen beauty is captivating the onlookers with her latest look. She made an aesthetic appearance at the WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai, embracing her look in a vintage charm. She picked a vintage-inspired floral saree that looked simple yet so classic that it made Kareena the centre of attraction.

As we know, a saree can never go wrong, no matter where you go. Just embracing the same vibe, Kareena picked a French chiffon saree from Atelier Shikaarbagh. This beautiful six-yard elegance costs rupees 26,500. The romantic blue saree features big floral prints in shades of tangerine and brown. She teamed her simple sheer saree with a sleeveless deep v-neckline blouse, raising the glamour quotient.

But wait, that’s not all! Kareena made her simple look shine bright with her makeup and accessories. Making it look neat and clean, Kareena tied her hair in a half-secured hairstyle, giving her sophistication. The small pearl and diamond earrings with a classy wristwatch made it look aesthetic. However, her bold black and smokey eyes looked mesmerizing, while her shiny cheeks, nude lips, and slight smile rounded her appearance to the best. Kareena always creates statements with her fashion choices, proving her a true style icon.

Kareen Kapoor Khan was last seen in The Buckingham Murders in 2024. On the other hand, the actress recently signed a new film named Daayra with South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meghna Gulzar.