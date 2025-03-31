Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Speech at Lakme Fashion Week Goes Viral; Here’s Why

Kareena Kapoor Khan took center stage at the 25th-anniversary celebration of Lakme Fashion Week, reminiscing about her long-standing association with the event. The actress looked back on her journey, recalling moments from her early days on the runway to more recent appearances, including walking while expecting her son, Taimur.

Speaking at the event, Kareena emphasized her passion for the craft, sharing how every phase of her life—whether during her size-zero days or post-pregnancy—was marked by confidence and commitment. She expressed gratitude for the platform, acknowledging the role Lakme Fashion Week has played in her career.

View Instagram Post 1: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Speech at Lakme Fashion Week Goes Viral; Here's Why

Reaffirming her bond with the brand, she also announced her renewed collaboration, hinting at more fashion moments in the future. She expressed excitement about returning to the runway, looking forward to working with some of her favorite designers once again.

Beyond the glamour, Kareena took a moment to recognize the efforts of those behind the scenes, from designers to stylists, choreographers, and models, who contribute to making the fashion event a success. She acknowledged the hard work of the creative teams who bring these showcases to life.

To mark the occasion, Kareena shared images from the night on social media, reflecting on her association with Lakme over the years. She described the experience as special, calling it an honor to be part of such a milestone.

The event featured collections from 32 designers, celebrating Indian fashion and craftsmanship. As the night concluded, the runway paid tribute to the creativity and dedication that have shaped Lakme Fashion Week’s legacy over the last 25 years.