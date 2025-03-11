Kareena Kapoor In Traditional Maroon Attire Or Modern Trail Gown – Which Look Suits Her Best?

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. When it comes to fashion, she is a well-known name since her stints as Pooh and Bebo. Yet again, she is proving her charm in her recent looks. The actress recently embraced her look in two different types—traditional attire and a modern gown—drawing a comparison between which look suits the diva well.

In the maroon attire, Kareena looked regal, wearing a strappy-sleeved, square-neckline corset blouse with golden embellishment teamed with a simple satin skirt. Her dupatta draped like a saree, and she looked stunning. The long satin silk around her hands created a look like a princess. Her neatly tied hun with black eyes, nude lips, green emerald necklace, and red bindi completed her desi-ness.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor opted for s strapless trail gown featuring a fitting bodice followed by a long skirt with a thigh-high slit and long trail, creating a red-carpet moment. The silver choker, bracelet, and rings added a sparkling touch. Her minimalistic makeup allowed her attire to grab attention. Lastly, with a see-through toe-point heels, she rocked appearance.

Comparing Kareena’s two looks – traditional or modern, it is difficult to pick one. Both attires suit Kareena well. The actress has the ability to carry every look gracefully and steal the spotlight with grace.