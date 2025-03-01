All Eyes on Kareena for Her Perfect Mehendi Style

The Bollywood diva turned heads at a recent mehendi function, exuding elegance and glamour in a stunning Sabyasachi creation.

Here’s a closer look at her breathtaking ensemble and flawless styling.

Kareena chose a dark green dress by the ace designer, the epitome of modern-meets-traditional charm. The outfit featured intricate multicolored detailing that shimmered near the collar and adorned the handprints, making the dress a visual delight. Adding to its allure was a stylish side slit that lent a contemporary edge to the traditional palette. The dress perfectly balances festive vibrancy and understated sophistication, making it an ideal pick for the occasion.

Kareena opted for chic silver heels to complement the dazzling dress. The metallic footwear added a subtle yet effective contrast, further elevating her look. Her accessories were equally noteworthy. She adorned her ears with striking multicolored drop earrings that echoed the hues of her outfit. The earrings featured emeralds intertwined with other colorful elements, tying the entire ensemble together seamlessly.

Kareena’s makeup was another highlight of her look. She went bold with dramatic eyeliner and kohl-rimmed eyes, perfectly capturing the festive vibe. Her cheeks had a soft pink blush that added a hint of freshness to her face, while her lips sported a nude shade with a soft brown undertone. A touch of gloss made her lips appear fuller and added a glamorous finish to her makeup. Her hairstyle was kept minimal, ensuring her dress and accessories remained the focal points.

This look was a masterclass in dressing for a mehendi function with flair. Combining bold details, elegant accessories, and impeccable styling showcased Kareena Kapoor Khan’s innate fashion sense. She again proved why she’s considered a style icon, effortlessly blending tradition with contemporary elements.

Whether you’re planning your next festive outfit or simply looking for inspiration, Kareena’s mehendi look offers plenty of cues. Opt for a vibrant outfit, bold accessories, and makeup that highlights your features while staying true to the occasion’s spirit. Kareena Kapoor Khan redefined mehendi fashion with this ensemble, leaving everyone in awe of her timeless style.