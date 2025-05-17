Step Inside Vijay Varma’s Stylish And Contemporary New Home In Mumbai: See Pics!

Located close to Lokhandwala, one of the city’s prime neighborhoods, Vijay Varma’s new home reflects modern sophistication and warm, personal touches.

The actor reportedly moved into the space in the first week of April and is still settling in. But even in its early days, the home radiates charm and elegance. This exclusive glimpse shows that the spacious living room features floor-to-ceiling glass windows that flood the space with natural light. A cozy, neutral-toned sectional sofa creates the perfect spot for lounging, while greenery on the balcony adds a refreshing, natural contrast.

One of the room’s standout features is the built-in bookshelf and award display unit—a tasteful nod to Vijay Varma’s achievements and creative journey. The sleek TV unit and dark-paneled wall flooring enhance the space with their modern finish.

The subtle mix of personality makes the home feel truly lived-in and inviting — from the strategically placed decor pieces to the comfortable furniture that blends functionality with style. According to sources, director-choreographer Farah Khan was the first guest to visit his new pad, which speaks volumes about the close relationships Vijay Varma maintains within the industry.

Its sophisticated aesthetic and personal flair beautifully mirror the actor’s off-screen persona—grounded, thoughtful, and stylish.

As Vijay Varma continues to settle into this lovely space, fans can expect more glimpses into his new chapter — one that promises both creative exploration and the warmth of home.