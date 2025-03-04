Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma end their relationship – Reports

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who were often seen together over the years, have reportedly ended their relationship. According to a source, the two decided to part ways a few weeks ago.

Their bond gained attention when they worked together on Lust Stories 2 in 2023. Around this time, speculation about their relationship surfaced, and they later made public appearances together. Fans followed their journey closely, appreciating their dynamic both on and off-screen.

Despite their decision to separate, those close to them have stated that they maintain a sense of mutual respect. The two actors are said to be focused on their careers, continuing with their respective projects without any animosity. They intend to keep their friendship intact, even though their romantic chapter has come to an end.

Throughout their time together, the duo was frequently spotted at industry events and outings. Their presence at gatherings often led to discussions about their relationship, with many considering them a strong couple in the entertainment world. Their professional collaboration and personal moments made them a widely talked-about pair.

As both continue working on their upcoming films, their breakup has sparked conversations among fans and industry insiders alike. While their time as a couple may have concluded, their individual journeys in the film industry remain a priority. Their decision to maintain a cordial equation post-breakup reflects their professionalism and maturity in handling personal matters.