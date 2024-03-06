Hansal Mehta’s Son Makes His Directorial Debut With A Hijack Drama

Jai Mehta, the talented son of the talented Hansal Mehta is ready to strike. His debut series Looter is set on a ship with precious cargo threatened by Somali pirates .The gripping series stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali among others. Directed by Jai Mehta, produced by Shailesh R Singh and guided by showrunner Hansal Mehta, this gripping series follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy. Lootere will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, starting March 22nd, 2024.

Says the debutant director Jai Mehta, “In developing Lootere our ambition was to redefine the traditional hijacking genre by infusing it with a unique perspective. As a filmmaker, I am aware of our role in molding perceptions through our creations. It was imperative for us to present a nuanced depiction that encompasses not only the experiences of the victims but also the human aspects of the pirates and the people of Somalia. Collaborating once again with Hansal Sir, I am convinced that ‘Lootere,’ just like ‘Scam 1992,’ will deliver an unforgettable viewing experience to audiences everywhere.”

Adds Jai’s father Hansal Mehta, “We’ve seen several airborne hijack stories but Lootere stands out for its setting in the sea and its expansive canvas – a vast ocean, an alien country, an intimidating vessel and a band of menacing pirates . With this show, our attempt is to bring a story of power and greed spiraling into an international hijacking crisis and the attempts of the crew to escape it. The story is bound to take the audience on an emotional as well as a thrilling adventure. Working with Jai in his capacity as an independent director and collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar for the first time has been nothing but a terrific experience.”_