Influencer Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud By Jewellery Brand RANG – Akanksha Negi

Avneet Kaur is a popular name when it comes to her profile as an actor and a social media influencer. Avneet, however, seems to be on the wrong end as she has been allegedly accused by a jewellery brand named Rang.

According to Rang, Avneet Kaur agreed to collaborate with the brand during her recent trip to Europe. The actress was provided with several pieces of jewellery to wear and promote on her social media platforms. However, despite multiple promises, Avneet failed to credit the brand in any of her posts featuring the jewellery.

The brand further claimed that when confronted about the issue, Avneet offered to pay for the pieces instead of fulfilling the agreed-upon collaboration. Rang, on its social media profile, shared messages between the brand’s PR team and Avneet, highlighting the alleged disregard for the terms of the agreement.

RANG – Akanksha Negi wrote in the Instagram caption.

@avneetkaur_13 • It took me a few days to decide whether to share this incident on social media, but I realized I can’t stay silent when it’s important to take a stand. As small brand owners, we pour our hearts into every piece and care deeply about our customers, the stylists we work with, and the celebrities who wear our jewellery. My hope is that by sharing this story, we can protect others from similar experiences. We need to support each other and stand against exploitation. This isn’t about naming and shaming anyone, but about speaking the truth. Thank you to everyone who stands with us and believes in fairness and respect 🙏🏽🙌🏽

Avneet has till now remained silent and has not voiced her opinion.

Avneet has till now remained silent and has not voiced her opinion