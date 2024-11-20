Larissa Bonesi Supports Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Announcement

Taking to her Instagram story, Larissa shared the announcement and added a heartfelt message, writing, “I am so proud of you! Can’t wait. You’re the best indeed! The Oscars have been waiting for you for all these years! It’s your time! This is going to be historical @aryan_.” Her enthusiastic response has sparked further speculation about her close connection to Aryan.

Aryan Khan, the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, is making his directorial debut with this untitled Netflix project. While details about the venture remain under wraps, the announcement has created significant buzz in the industry. One would remember how Aryan had previously expressed his interest in working behind the camera rather than pursuing a career in acting, and this project marks a major step forward in his filmmaking journey.

Larissa’s public message has drawn attention from fans, who were quick to comment on the supportive tone of her words. This isn’t the first time rumors of a relationship between Larissa and Aryan have made headlines, with earlier reports suggesting the duo shares a strong bond. However, neither Aryan nor Larissa has addressed the speculation about their relationship.

As Aryan embarks on his journey as a filmmaker, the industry and fans alike are eagerly waiting to see how his debut unfolds. The untitled project is produced by Gauri Khan and as the description read, it will feature some blockbuster cameos as well.