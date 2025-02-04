Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend, Larisa Bonesi cheers for his Netflix show; who is she?

Netflix recently unveiled its content lineup for 2025, featuring a range of upcoming films and series. Among the major announcements, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, emerged as the most talked-about project. The teaser immediately gained traction, sparking conversations across social media.

Adding to the buzz, Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi, rumored to be in a relationship with Aryan Khan, shared her excitement online. Posting on her Instagram story, she called the project “the most awaited show in the whole world” and praised Aryan as “the beast, the genius, the number one.”

For those unfamiliar with Larissa Bonesi, she is a Brazilian model and actress who has established a presence in Indian cinema. Born on March 28, 1994, she began modeling in China as a teenager before moving to Mumbai in 2011. Her entry into Bollywood was through a dance performance in Desi Boyz (2011), where she appeared in the song Subah Hone Na De.

Expanding her career beyond Bollywood, she made her acting debut in Telugu cinema with Thikka (2016). She later took on roles in Next Enti? (2018) and Penthouse (2021), the latter streaming on Netflix.

With Netflix’s announcement generating significant attention, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut is expected to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Meanwhile, Larissa Bonesi’s public support has further fueled speculation about their rumored relationship.