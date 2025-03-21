Alia Bhatt reveals being ‘in awe’; here’s why

Alia Bhatt recently took to social media to express her admiration for the latest Netflix sensation, Adolescence. The series has been generating buzz for its compelling storytelling, striking cinematography, and powerful performances. Bhatt, deeply moved by the show, shared her thoughts on the effort behind its creation, highlighting the dedication of the cast and crew.

She reflected on the immersive experience the series offers, emphasizing how every aspect, from direction to performances, felt raw and authentic. Her appreciation extended to the craftsmanship behind the camera, praising the seamless execution of each frame and the palpable energy on screen. Bhatt’s comments resonated with many viewers who have similarly lauded the show’s ability to bring its characters and narrative to life.

Adolescence has been the talk of the town for weeks, with audiences and critics alike discussing its bold themes and emotional depth. The show’s ability to capture real, unfiltered moments has made it a standout in recent streaming content, drawing praise from various corners of the industry.

Bhatt, known for her keen eye for storytelling, has always championed projects that push creative boundaries. Her endorsement of Adolescence adds to the growing anticipation surrounding the series, further cementing its place as a must-watch.

On the work front, Bhatt continues to expand her horizons. After her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, she starred in Jigra, which she also co-produces. With her evolving career, Bhatt remains one of the most dynamic talents in the industry, both as an actor and as a producer. She also has Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and Alpha with Sharvari.