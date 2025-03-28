Saif Ali Khan & Jaideep Ahlawat’s ‘Jewel Thief’ Gets Release Date on Netflix

Saif Ali Khan is set to return to Netflix with his latest film, Jewel Thief. The movie, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is scheduled to premiere on April 25, 2025. This marks Saif’s reunion with the streaming giant after Sacred Games and his first collaboration with Jaideep.

Netflix India officially confirmed the release date, sharing a post on social media that hinted at the film’s theme of high-stakes theft and deception. The announcement has generated interest among viewers, especially after the teaser, which was released last month.

The film revolves around an elaborate diamond heist, where Saif and Jaideep’s characters temporarily join forces to steal a rare gem known as The African Red Sun. However, their alliance soon faces complications as both attempt to outmaneuver each other. The narrative unfolds with shifting loyalties, betrayals, and unexpected turns, making it a tense and unpredictable ride.

Apart from Saif and Jaideep, Jewel Thief also features Kunal K Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in significant roles. The teaser has already set the tone for what appears to be an intricate heist drama.

With its mix of strategy, action, and mind games, the film is expected to appeal to fans of thrillers. The collaboration between Saif and Jaideep, known for their strong screen presence, adds to the anticipation. As the release date approaches, more details about the film’s storyline and characters are likely to emerge, further building excitement for its arrival on digital platforms.