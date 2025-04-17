The Viral ‘Tangerines’ Scene Gets a Shah Rukh Khan ‘Om Shanti Om’ Twist

Netflix India is stirring up fan excitement by drawing clever parallels between Korean drama and Bollywood cinema. The latest crossover moment comes courtesy of When Life Gives You Tangerines, a Korean drama that has quietly dominated viewership charts and triggered emotional conversations worldwide.

The series, starring IU and Park Bo Gum, continues to trend in Netflix’s Top 10, even weeks after its finale. But it was Kim Seon Ho’s wedding scene that recently caught fire online. The moment, featuring Park Chung Seop watching his bride arrive, led fans into a frenzy—not for the storyline alone, but for the way it mirrored a legendary Bollywood sequence.

The OTT platform took to Instagram to liken the scene to Shah Rukh Khan’s famous red carpet moment in Om Shanti Om. In a tongue-in-cheek post, Netflix reimagined the romantic parallel with a caption that replaced SRK’s starstruck wonder with a more tearful nod to the emotional weight of the K-drama.

The show’s themes, rooted in personal sacrifice, quiet love, and enduring companionship, have resonated deeply with Indian audiences. Set in Jeju during the 1980s, it follows the intertwined lives of two people who face challenges, yet find strength in each other’s presence.

Fans are now rallying around characters like Gwan Sik, drawing inspiration from his actions and demeanor. His quiet support and unwavering loyalty have become touchpoints in conversations about healthy relationships and emotional maturity.

As crossover moments between Korean content and Indian cinema become more common, Netflix appears to be leaning into the trend—fueling a growing cultural dialogue that spans countries and screens. With fresh storytelling and global appeal, When Life Gives You Tangerines continues to leave a strong imprint on viewers far beyond its home country.

