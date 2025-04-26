What to Watch This Weekend: From ‘Ground Zero’ to ‘Jewel Thief’ & More

This weekend offers a wide range of options for entertainment, with new releases hitting both theaters and streaming services. Whether you prefer watching fresh theatrical releases or staying in for a digital binge, here’s a list of what’s available along with a quick look at each title.

In Theaters:

Ground Zero

Ground Zero features Emraan Hashmi in a drama that explores themes of patriotism and duty. Set against a military backdrop, the film follows the story of a soldier facing complex challenges during his mission.

Phule

Phule brings to life the journey of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, the film highlights their contributions to social change and education in 19th-century India.

Until Dawn

Until Dawn is a survival thriller that centers around a group of people trapped in an unforgiving environment. As they navigate threats from nature and within, the film examines human instincts in high-pressure situations.

Ne Zha 2

Ne Zha 2 continues the animated saga based on Chinese mythology. The film follows Ne Zha as he faces new threats and personal dilemmas, balancing his identity with his responsibilities to the world around him.

Andaz Apna Apna (re-release)

One of the most-loved films in recent times, Andaz Apna Apna has develop a huge cult following over the years. The Salman Khan and Aamir Khan led film has now re-release this week and despite being a commercial failure during its original run, the hope would be that it gains the love yet again.

On Netflix:

Jewel Thief

The classic thriller Jewel Thief has made its way to Netflix. Featuring a plot filled with twists and suspense, the story follows a man caught in a web of deception and mistaken identity, as he’s drawn deeper into a jewel heist conspiracy.

Havoc

Havoc stars Tom Hardy in a gritty crime drama. The story unfolds after a drug deal goes wrong, following a detective’s struggle to rescue a politician’s son while exposing layers of corruption and danger in the city’s underbelly.

You Season 5

You returns for its fifth and final season. The series follows Joe Goldberg as he navigates new surroundings and fresh obsessions, with past actions threatening to catch up with him. Expect twists as the story moves toward its conclusion.

On JioHotstar:

Andor Season 2

The second season of Andor continues to build the backstory of Cassian Andor, a character central to the Star Wars universe. The show delves deeper into the early days of rebellion against the Empire, focusing on espionage, sacrifice, and resistance.

L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan serves as the much-anticipated sequel to th Malayalam hit Lucifer. Starring Mohanlal, the story picks up from where the first film ended, exploring Stephen Nedumpally’s rise in the world of politics and crime.

For those planning a trip to theaters, Ground Zero and Phule offer narratives rooted in history and national themes, while Until Dawn and Ne Zha 2 deliver action and fantasy.

Streaming audiences can revisit a Bollywood classic with Jewel Thief, dive into crime and survival with Havoc, or follow the final chapter of Joe Goldberg’s story in You Season 5.

For sci-fi fans, Andor Season 2 brings back the Star Wars universe’s complex storytelling, and Malayalam cinema enthusiasts can explore political drama through L2: Empuraan.

Whether it’s animation, thriller, historical drama, or crime fiction, there’s a variety of content to match different moods this weekend across platforms and theaters.