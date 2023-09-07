Digital | News

Debutant director Akshat Ajay Sharma’s Haddi seems to be making a lot of legal noise before release.After Vivek Oberoi losing his lawsuit against the co-producers of Haddi for alleged fraudulence, it is the film’s leading man Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has filed a lawsuit against Zee Studios for non-payment of dues.

An informed source says, “Nawaz is shooting himself in his foot. He wanted a sta- order on Haddi for non-payment of his dues. But the honourable High Court judge saw no reason to stop the film’s release(on September 7) . He has granted Zee Studios time to respond to Nawazuddin’s allegations of non-payment.”

A source close to Zee Studios informs, “Out of the 5 crores that was promised to Nawaz as his fee for Haddi, only Rs 50 lakhs are pending. It is normal procedure to pay a small amount after the film’s marketing and release. Nawaz claims he shot for more days for Haddi than he had agreed to and must be paid extra. Since when have actors started asking for extra money for extra days of shooting? By the way Nawaz has done another film with Zee Studios, tentatively titled Love Is Blind. It wrapped up fifteen days earlier than scheduled.Should we ask Nawaz for a refund?”