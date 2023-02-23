Netflix is about to take you on a journey on 24th March with its next title Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. The film produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and directed by Ajay Singh is a fast-paced and unique heist-thriller.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a story of an air hostess played by Yami Gautam and her businessman beau are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

Speaking about the film, Director Ajay Singh shares, “It has been a thrilling, roller coaster ride filming this pace driven thriller with a unique storyline. Directing Yami and Sunny and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting and I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labor of love through Netflix. Maddock has always been pushing the envelope on the stories they tell and to have Netflix give a platform to these stories makes this even more special.”