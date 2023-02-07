One Digital Entertainment, the flagship brand of New Media Holding, one of the leading digital media organisations in Asia onboards Saurabh Mehrotra as National Business Head & Strategy for its ASIA, SOUTH-EAST ASIA, EUROPE & other region operations. At New Media Holding, he will be driving & strengthening the brand solutions, creators economy, branded entertainment IP’s monetization & associative marketing options to seamless product-based innovations etc.

Recently moved as an Executive Vice President – Brand Solutions & Revenue Head from Qyuki Digital Media, he lead the multi-functional for Digital Content, Influencer Marketing & Radio teams comprising of Sales, Account Planning, Solutions, Client Servicing for the region bottom line to deliver business sustainability. He had his stints with Mirchi & Max India as well.

Commenting on his joining at One Digital Entertainment, Saurabh Mehrotra says, “I am thrilled to be a part of this dynamic family and to explore new opportunities in the world of digital media and entertainment. I extend my sincere gratitude to Mr. Shabir Momin, the Managing Director of One Digital Entertainment, for providing me with this exciting opportunity. I look forward to making meaningful contributions to the company’s continued success.”